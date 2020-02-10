Green Day's plans for an American Idiot movie have been "pretty much scrapped," according to frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. That's what the musician told NME in an interview that emerged last week (Feb. 7) in conjunction with the release of the band's new album, Father of All…

In 2011, reports posited that Green Day's politically-charged seventh album was making its way to the big screen. (A couple of years prior, Armstrong had named actor Robert Pattinson as a frontrunner for the proposed film's lead role.) Of course, a successful musical adaptation of the album debuted on Broadway in 2010.

Tom Hanks was another Hollywood star purportedly attached to the project, as NME also pointed out. Ultimately, the movie was in the works by 2013, with playwright Rolin Jones writing the script. In 2016, around the time of Green Day's Revolution Radio album, the film was being developed by TV network HBO.

"That's the plan right now," Armstrong explained at the time. "We've got the green light from HBO, and the script is going through a couple of rewrites here and there. So I'm not sure when exactly we're going to start shooting, but it's definitely all systems go at the moment."

Alas, it looks like an American Idiot movie was not to be. But fans can still get groovy with the band's danceable new album. Plus, the group will hit the road for the "Hella Mega Tour" this summer that finds Green Day joining forces with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Get concert tickets here.