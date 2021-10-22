Some of Green Day's favorite performances came while visiting the U.K., and now fans will have a chance to revisit their trips to the BBC in the 90s and early 2000s on a new compilation of their BBC Sessions.

This new live album captures four seminal performances that took place at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001, spanning their support of the Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning albums.

The first appearance came on June 8, 1994, four months after their Dookie album arrived and this appearance, capturing the classic tracks "She," "When I Come Around," "Basket Case" and "2000 Light Years," helped solidify their standing as burgeoning superstars in the U.K.

Future visits also allowed the band to properly promote their new material, with "Brain Stew / Jaded," "Walking Contradictions," an F-bomb featuring "Nice Guys Finish Last," "Minority," "Waiting" and more all getting live airings.

Now newly mastered, the BBC Sessions set will be available on CD, in digital formats and offered as a 2LP vinyl set with Sea Blue and Hot Pink color variations through their official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers. The set also comes complete with liner notes by BBC Radio 1 host Steve Lamacq who was on hand for each of the sessions.

Check out the full track listing and artwork below and get your pre-orders ready at this location. Green Day's BBC Sessions set will arrive on Dec. 10.

And Green Day will be heading back to the U.K. and Europe next year as part of the Hella Mega Tour. Keep up with their tour dates here.

Green Day, BBC Sessions Artwork + Track Listing

Warner Records

She (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

When I Come Around (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

Basket Case (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

2000 Light Years Away (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

Geek Stink Breath (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

Brain Stew/Jaded (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

Walking Contradiction (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

Stuck With Me (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

Prosthetic Head (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

Redundant (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

Castaway (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Church On Sunday (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Minority (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Waiting (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)