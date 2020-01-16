Green Day Reveal New Song ‘Oh Yeah’ Ahead of Album Release

"Oh yeah," that just happened. Green Day have dropped another song ahead of the release of their Father of All... album as the new track "Oh Yeah" can be heard at the bottom of the page.

Last week, the band began teasing that a new track called "Oh Yeah" would be arriving, sharing a GIF of famous wrestler Randy "Macho Man" Savage and his Slim Jim commercial catch phrase "Oh Yeah."

The stomp-clap rocker opens with a feel similar to one of their idols, Joan Jett, and later is more blatant in its homage nodding to the "Oh yeahs" of "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)." Fans will remember the group having a close association with Jett, with Billie Joe Armstrong snagging Jett for a cameo in his 2016 film Ordinary World. Check out the lyrics below:

I’m in the crowd full of angels and demons

I’m looking out for the jingles and heathens

Nobody move and nobody gonna get hurt

Reach for the sky with your face in the dirt Everybody is a star

Got my money and I’m feeling kinda low (feeling kinda low)

Everybody got a scar

Ain’t it funny how we’re running out of hope? Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah I got blood on my hands in my pockets

That’s what you get turning bullets into rockets (rockets)

I am a kid of a bad education

The shooting star of a lowered expectations Everybody is a star (star)

Got my money and I’m feeling kinda low (feeling kinda low)

Everybody got a scar (scar)

Ain’t it funny how we’re running out of hope? Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah I’m just the face in the crowd of spectators

To the sound of the voice a traitor

Dirty looks and I’m looking for a payback

Burning books in a bulletproof backpack Everybody is a star

Got my money and I’m feeling kinda low (feeling kinda low)

Everybody got a scar (scar)

Ain’t it funny how we’re running out of hope? Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah

The song follows on the heels of the previously released title track, which commanded the airwaves last fall. The group also issued the song "Fire, Ready, Aim" last fall, tying it to promotions for the National Hockey League. Green Day's association with the NHL will continue with the trio set to perform at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25.

The Father of All ... album is set to drop Feb. 7. Look for the band to hit the road this summer on the "Hella Mega" tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. They also have some solo shows in the works. The band's tour dates can be found directly below.

Green Day, "Oh Yeah"

Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2020 Tour Dates

06/13 - Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

06/14 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

06/17 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

06/21 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 - London, England @ London Stadium

06/27 - Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 - Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

07/17 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

07/24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

07/25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

08/01 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

08/11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

08/13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

08/15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

08/16 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comercia Park

08/21 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

08/22 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

08/24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

08/27 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

08/29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park