Green Day Reveal New Song ‘Oh Yeah’ Ahead of Album Release
"Oh yeah," that just happened. Green Day have dropped another song ahead of the release of their Father of All... album as the new track "Oh Yeah" can be heard at the bottom of the page.
Last week, the band began teasing that a new track called "Oh Yeah" would be arriving, sharing a GIF of famous wrestler Randy "Macho Man" Savage and his Slim Jim commercial catch phrase "Oh Yeah."
The stomp-clap rocker opens with a feel similar to one of their idols, Joan Jett, and later is more blatant in its homage nodding to the "Oh yeahs" of "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)." Fans will remember the group having a close association with Jett, with Billie Joe Armstrong snagging Jett for a cameo in his 2016 film Ordinary World. Check out the lyrics below:
I’m in the crowd full of angels and demons
I’m looking out for the jingles and heathens
Nobody move and nobody gonna get hurt
Reach for the sky with your face in the dirt
Everybody is a star
Got my money and I’m feeling kinda low (feeling kinda low)
Everybody got a scar
Ain’t it funny how we’re running out of hope?
Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah
I got blood on my hands in my pockets
That’s what you get turning bullets into rockets (rockets)
I am a kid of a bad education
The shooting star of a lowered expectations
Everybody is a star (star)
Got my money and I’m feeling kinda low (feeling kinda low)
Everybody got a scar (scar)
Ain’t it funny how we’re running out of hope?
Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah
I’m just the face in the crowd of spectators
To the sound of the voice a traitor
Dirty looks and I’m looking for a payback
Burning books in a bulletproof backpack
Everybody is a star
Got my money and I’m feeling kinda low (feeling kinda low)
Everybody got a scar (scar)
Ain’t it funny how we’re running out of hope?
Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah
The song follows on the heels of the previously released title track, which commanded the airwaves last fall. The group also issued the song "Fire, Ready, Aim" last fall, tying it to promotions for the National Hockey League. Green Day's association with the NHL will continue with the trio set to perform at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25.
The Father of All ... album is set to drop Feb. 7. Look for the band to hit the road this summer on the "Hella Mega" tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. They also have some solo shows in the works. The band's tour dates can be found directly below.
Green Day, "Oh Yeah"
Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer 2020 Tour Dates
06/13 - Paris, France @ La Defense Arena
06/14 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
06/17 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
06/21 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
06/24 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park
06/26 - London, England @ London Stadium
06/27 - Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith’s Stadium
06/29 - Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
07/17 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
07/21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
07/24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
07/25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
07/28 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
07/31 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
08/01 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
08/05 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
08/11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
08/13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
08/15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
08/16 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comercia Park
08/21 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
08/22 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
08/24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
08/27 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
08/29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
