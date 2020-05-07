Green Day fans are likely aware that frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's command of the stage goes back to his very early days. Now, the musician has shared some video proof of his rockstar beginnings: a clip of the young performer coyly strumming a classic rock number onstage with his brother.

The video, which Armstrong shared Tuesday (May 5), demonstrates what seemed to be a frequent occurrence of the rocker's upbringing. Armed with his signature "Blue" guitar — the one he'd go on to use in Green Day — Armstrong bashes out a rendition of "Johnny B. Goode" surrounded by family.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"Dear blue," Armstrong writes in the caption to the vintage performance clip. "You've always been true. That's my brother Dave playin' drums. My family everywhere else… Song - 'Johnny B. Goode.'"

The footage certainly shows the Green Day leader's early aptitude on six strings. In the clip, the young Armstrong sufficiently executes the blues-based riff from the 1958 rock 'n' roll song. While it may not be Marty McFly-level shredding, it clearly shows the budding frontman's knack for catchy figures.

Armstrong doesn't make clear how old he is in the video — but we know his performance history goes back to the early age of 5. When the Green Day singer was barely out of diapers, he was — astonishingly — already making records. The toddler's version of "Look for Love" was recorded around that time.

Undoubtedly, Armstrong seemed destined to make his mark on the stage.