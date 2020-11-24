Greg Puciato: ‘F–k Content’ Streaming Event Isn’t a Normal Livestream Show

Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer Be Killed and The Black Queen fame, as well as a solo artist, has just announced an artsy Dec. 11 streaming event, "Fuck Content," which rails against the new norm of virtual performance.

The singer and multi-instrumentalist, who released his solo record Child Soldier of God, already this year as well as the sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, with Killer Be Killed, insists this is a multimedia project that will serve as a natural extension of his that solo effort.

"'Fuck Content' is just another creative release, but in a different medium, marrying visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage ... a lot of different elements together,” said Puciato.

Further elaborating on his artistic aim, he continued, "I wanted to make the modern equivalent of a VHS release you would have bought from a band decades ago, but with more of an arthouse sensibility. Like any other thing I've released, and that we've released with [my record label] Federal Prisoner, it was born from excitement, and flamed up really quickly from the initial spark into what it became."

"Jesse (Draxler, Federal Prisoner label-partner and acclaimed visual artist) and I were having a conversation about making a visual release, to tie into my record, that would include live performance," Puciato went on, "but also much more, and got to talking about the idea of ‘content,’ how dumb and revolting the idea of, and emphasis on, ‘content’ is overall, and how the opposite of content is substance, that we needed to make sure whatever we made had real substance."

As for the inspiration for the title of this event, it was a spur of the moment idea.

"We were both ranting about it and at one point I said, ‘fuck content,’ and that was the spark we needed to build up the fire to start putting this together," Puciato explained. "As we were making it, it took twists and turns, and new ideas formed, just like making a record, and we just followed them to their natural end points."

The rocker urged that this was not just a matter of formality in a world where touring is firmly on hold.

"This, for me, is a release, as much as any other," he affirmed, "it's not a livestream, it's not some way to placate people who aren't seeing shows, or to keep me busy. It's something we sank our teeth into creatively, as much as a record, and I'm excited for everyone to see and hear what we've got to show them."

Watch a trailer for the "Fuck Content" streaming event below. Get your ticket here, where you'll also find exclusive event-specific merch as well. The show is set for 11PM GMT / 6PM ET / 3PM PT / 10AM NSW.

Greg Puciato, "Fuck Content" Streaming Event Trailer