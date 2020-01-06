Greta Thunberg Responds to Meat Loaf Calling Her ‘Brainwashed’

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has responded to rock music veteran Meat Loaf's comments about her. Last week, the "Bat Out of Hell" singer explained that he "feel[s]" for Thunberg, whom he claimed "has been brainwashed" into believing in climate change.

For his part, Meat Loaf said he believes there is no such thing as climate change in the interview last week (Jan. 1) with the Daily Mail. On Monday (Jan. 5), Thunberg lodged a retort on Twitter that both downplays celebrities' political views and shares an expert analysis of rising greenhouse gas emissions across the world.

"It's not about Meatloaf," Thunberg replied alongside the climate target graph from Carbon Brief. "It's not about me. It's not about what some people call me. It's not about left or right. It's all about scientific facts. And that we're not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach."

Meat Loaf said in 2012 that he holds many right-wing and left-wing political views, claiming he wasn't a Republican despite endorsing, and campaigning with, Mitt Romney in 2012. However, the Loaf made it clear he stands with more conservative minds regarding climate change, explaining why he feels sorry for Greta Thunberg, who was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

According to NASA, Scientific American and other sources, “97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists” agree that climate change is real.

Meat Loaf, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice earlier in the decade. When Trump asked the musician if he should run for President, Meat Loaf emphatically answered, “Absolutely. I would vote for you. In fact, I’ll help you with your campaign.”

On the other side of the coin, musicians such as Halestorm's Lzzy Hale have praised Thunberg's activism regarding climate change. Last year, the young advocate for environmental protections responded positively to a death metal song that was made out a speech she gave to the United Nations.