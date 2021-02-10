Greta Van Fleet Reveal Triumphant New Song ‘Heat Above’

After serving up a late 2020 treats with "My Way, Soon" and "Age of Machine," Greta Van Fleet are back with new music and details on their forthcoming album, The Battle at Garden's Gate. Have a listen to the new song "Heat Above" in the player below.

The album is now on track for an April 16 release via Lava / Republic. The set was produced by Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, The Bird and the Bee) and includes the ethereal and triumphant new track "Heat Above" that is getting the spotlight today.

Bolstered by glorious sounding Hammond B3 organ and Josh Kiszka's powerful vocal, the track continues the solid lead up to the band's sophomore set. Speaking about the song, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka offers, “There’s plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it. That’s what ‘Heat Above’ is about, rising to the stars together."

The band also dropped by Zane Lowe's Apple Music show to discuss the song and their upcoming album. Sam added of the track, "In a way, it acts as a bit of a thesis in this whole body of work. And it really does, I think, particularly bridge the previous album with this newest album. Years in the making. This song has been years in the making. This particular track. I think it's the oldest track on the album."

He adds, "We pulled it off the shelf, dusted it off and reformatted it and we did some other writing on it. And I think it translated, I think, in a way particularly interesting that it's lived through so much time and so much change, and I think it's gotten to this point. But I would say that's the story for a lot of the tracks, actually all the songs that we've ever done. It sometimes only ever gets so far as to germinate and never planted. But this is definitely one that's come full circle."

Sam and Josh also spoke with Zane Lowe about the evolution of their sound heading into the new record. "One word that would not describe this album appropriately would be 'ambient,'" said Sam. "I think what we did and what we generally try to do is create really dynamic album. And that's I think what we achieved here. It really is like a puzzle and each song is a piece, and everything is necessary in that equation. And it was like the themes even tie through and connect between one song to the next. It really does exist in the same world and connects to the same world of the previous album. But I think it's evolved form of Greta Van Fleet that's here and now. And I think it's how artists seem to try to do."

Josh adds, "You don't want to be stagnant, oh never. And I think we're at that point actually where we can finally say, yeah, Led Zeppelin's obviously a big influence for us because we are not making music that sounds really anything remotely like that. What The Battle at Garden's Gate is is the coming of age of the sound of Greta Van Fleet and how Greta Van Fleet relates to the 21st century."

If you're digging the new song, you can pick up "Heat Above" right here and check out the lyrics for the song below. You can also check out the song as well as the album artwork and track listing at the bottom of this post.

Greta Van Fleet, "Heat Above" Lyrics

Sorrows of the Earth

May our tears of rain wash down to bathe you

This is what life is worth

When the fires still burn and rage all around Can you hear that dreadful sound?

Fire still burning on the ground Follow the fearsome sound

As they march to battle, hear the drums pound

We do not fight for war

But to save the lives of those who do so Can you hear that dreadful sound?

Fire still burning on the ground Can you feel my love?

Rising with the heat above

Life's the story of

Ascending to the stars as one Marching across the land

Is a peaceful army joining the band

Walking hand in hand

To anthem loudly sung where they stand Can you hear that dreadful sound?

Fire still burning on the ground Can you feel my love?

Rising with the heat above

Life's the story of

Ascending to the stars as one

Greta Van Fleet, "Heat Above"

Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden's Gate Artwork + Track Listing

Lava / Republic

1. Heat Above

2. My Way, Soon

3. Broken Bells

4. Built by Nations

5. Age of Machine

6. Tears of Rain

7. Stardust Chords

8. Light My Love

9. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams