Metal and classical music don't seem to be a likely combination, especially not on a mainstream competitive television show. To our surprise, a guitarist on America's Got Talent played an impressive mash-up of System of a Down and Beethoven.

Marcin Patrzalek is a Polish 18-year-old experimental guitarist who dreams of turning his musical creations into a career.

"When I was a little kid, I was fascinated with sounds. There was a soundtrack basically going on in my head all the time composed of abstract sounds," he explains. "When I played with toys, I wanted to create sounds that were like futuristic, and stuff that I didn't hear in the normal world. Eventually these sounds evolved into music."

As the contestant approaches the front of the stage stage, judges appear disappointed to learn that he does not sing. However, their expressions change as he breaks into a mash-up of System of a Down's "Toxicity" and Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5", implementing a percussion melody in as well. Watch the video below.

He's got our vote.