Guns N' Roses will be the first-ever rock artist to play Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The concert will take place this summer as part of their rescheduled 2021 North American tour, which was originally set to take place in 2020, and will be opened by Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH.

According to Sporting News, the stadium, which is located in Paradise right next to the Las Vegas Strip, took under three years to build, and became home to the NFL's Raiders football team once they moved from Oakland, Calif. The 65,000-capacity venue officially opened in July of 2020.

The stadium's website notes that the GN'R show is the first-ever rock concert to take place there, which you can see in an image below. Other musicians performing there this year include electronic artist Illenium and country singer Garth Brooks. The rest of the events booked so far are mostly football games.

Tickets for Guns N' Roses' show at Allegiant Stadium go on sale Saturday, June 12 at 10AM local time, but members of their Nightrain fan club have early access to purchase them starting now until June 11 at 10PM.

Buy tickets from the band's website.

The band's last concerts in the United States also took place in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in November of 2019. The two shows were the final dates of their Not in This Lifetime tour.

allegiantstadium.com