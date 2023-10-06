Guns N’ Roses’ Phoenix Show Postponed Due to Baseball Playoff Game

Guns N' Roses' Oct. 11 show in Phoenix, Ariz. has been postponed due to the Arizona Diamondbacks' advancement in the playoffs. The show was set to take place at Chase Field, but now the baseball team will play against the Los Angeles Dodgers that night in the stadium.

Fans have been speculating on Reddit whether the Diamondbacks' win in the National League Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers would cause an interference with the concert, and ticket holders for the show received official notice of the postponement last night (Oct. 5). A screenshot of the email from Ticketmaster states that the organizer is currently not offering refunds, as they are trying to reschedule the concert. Typically, once the new date is chosen, ticket holders are given the option to request a refund if they cannot attend the new date.

"We would have to reschedule that [concert], and that’s a good problem to have, and I hope we can do just that,” Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall said of the potential postponement earlier this week, according to KTAR News. "I’d rather play their music in the car on the way back to the stadium."

Guns N' Roses have not yet addressed the postponement on any of their social media profiles.

"Just here to vent my frustrations lol. Booked this trip for my boyfriend and I who are both coming from out of state to celebrate his birthday. Pissed that Chase Field didn’t even consider booking the concert on a date that wasn’t going to be threatened by potential baseball playoff games," a fan wrote on Reddit, with many others sharing their sentiments about the postponement as well.

This is the second show Guns N' Roses have had to adjust during their 2023 North American run so far. The rockers also postponed their Sept. 9 performance in St. Louis, Mo. due to one of the members of the band being sick. Unfortunately, the venue was unable to find another date to move the concert to, so it was ultimately canceled on Sept. 21.

"I am, as is the band, really bummed we're forced to cancel our show in St. Louis," Axl Rose commented at the time. "The history, the memories, the return and to share that bond with our fans. It sucks!"

Guns will play tonight at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, Calif. after Iron Maiden, and then they have a handful of North American dates left in October. See the remaining dates on their website.