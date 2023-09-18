Young Guns N’ Roses Fan Given Experience of a Lifetime For His Birthday

A young Guns N' Roses fan was given the experience of a lifetime for his birthday over the weekend during the band's show in Hollywood, Florida.

The rockers played a concert at the Hard Rock Live on Sept. 15. The venue is on the intimate side for Guns, as its website notes that it only holds up to 7,000 people. Throughout the band's 2023 tour, they've mostly played large stadiums, so it was a special show. But it was even more special for a young Gunner, who flew from Boston to Florida for the show for his 9th birthday with one of his parents.

According to the parent's first Reddit post, they got VIP tickets for the show. The day after the performance, they shared another post on Reddit, which featured a photograph of the boy watching the show from the side of the stage.

"We flew to Hollywood to see last night's show at the Hard Rock for my son's 9th birthday... and he watched from the stage! Much love to GN'R Crew and Team Brazil."

They didn't elaborate on how they were given access to the stage, but it's likely that someone from the band's crew found out the distance they traveled for the boy's birthday and gave them an upgrade. Team Brazil is the name of Guns N' Roses' management team, particularly Beta Lebeis and her son Fernando.

"Happy birthday, that's the coolest thing I've seen in a long time. Super generous from TB, gestures like this make the world a better place," someone commented on the post.

See a screenshot of the post below.

READ MORE: Slash's Girlfriend Shuts Down 'Conspiracy' Theories About Guns N' Roses' Canceled St. Louis Show

Guns N' Roses played a total of 29 songs during the performance that night [via Setlist.fm], including their latest single "Perhaps." Another new song is apparently underway, titled "The General," as it's listed as a B-side on the 7-inch single for "Perhaps" that's coming out in late October. It's uncertain whether "The General" will also be released digitally, but it's still another new song to look forward to from the band nonetheless.

Their next show is set for Sept. 23 in Kansas City, Mo. They just recently announced an additional four dates for 2023 as well, which you can see below.

Guns N' Roses Newly Announced 2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 22 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Arena

Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena