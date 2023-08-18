New Guns N’ Roses Merch Confirms Title of Next Single

The wait is finally over — Guns N' Roses' new song "Perhaps" is officially out and available wherever you listen to your music. But in a new set of commemorative merchandise, they also confirmed the title of the next song they're going to release.

Sneaky, guys.

The new set, available on the band's webstore, features two different "Perhaps" T-shirts, a blue and black marble hoodie, a long sleeve shirt with blue font, a magic 8-ball (to go with the single artwork) and a 7-inch vinyl of the single. But when you click on the vinyl for more details, the track list states that Side G of the single has "Perhaps," and Side R has "The General." See a photo below.

"Written and recorded by Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan this year, it stands out as the legendary rock band’s first release since 2021," the description for the single reads.

The 7-inch is currently available for pre-order at this location, and is expected to ship Oct. 27, therefore it's possible that we'll hear "The General" before then.

"Will 'The General' be released to music streaming platforms?!" a fan on Reddit wrote. "Perhaps," responded Fernando Lebeis, GNR's manager.

This is certainly exciting news, especially because fans have been speculating that the band would eventually release "The General" for months. It's another outtake from the Chinese Democracy era, as were "Absurd," "Hard Skool" and "Perhaps." However, they've all been reworked to feature Slash and McKagan in addition to Rose, so whichever way you paint it, they technically are new.

Guns first sound checked "Perhaps" prior to their show in Tel Aviv in June. A few weeks later, they shared a video on their Instagram story of their sound tech flipping through a sheet of song titles, and a few individuals on Reddit caught both "Perhaps" and "The General" in the video.

The band's stage tech, Tom Mayhue, also confirmed that a new single was coming in July in a series of since-deleted videos that were filmed backstage after their performance in Paris. He also assured that they've been working on a new album that's a lot more "Appetite-oriented," so perhaps (ahem) we'll hear entirely new material at some point in the hopefully not-too-distant future.

Until then, you can catch them on tour. Their next show will be tonight (Aug. 18) in Pittsburgh, Pa. See the rest of their dates and who's opening here.

Guns N' Roses 'Perhaps' 7-inch vinyl