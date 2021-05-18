Guy Fieri Goes Incognito at a Slipknot Show

Celebrity restaurateur and TV host Guy Fieri is obviously a big Slipknot fan. That much is made clear in a video of the entertainer catching a Slipknot concert while disguising his signature frosted locks from other concertgoers in the hood of a sweatshirt.

Alexandria Crahan-Conway, the 29-year-old photographer daughter of Slipknot co-founder and percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan, shared the clip on Sunday (May 16) via TikTok. In the accompanying captions, she writes of meeting the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host at the gig, saying, whether jokingly or not, that it was "like a beautiful fever dream."

"That time I met Guy Fieri at a Slipknot concert in California," Crahan-Conway writes of the footage, which shows the TV personality covertly watching Slipknot singer Corey Taylor perform onstage with the band. Fieri seems to have received the VIP treatment at the gig — he and a companion are seen standing just behind the barricade, in the non-audience area between the stage and main floor.

The concert in question most likely took place sometime in 2019, when Slipknot were busy promoting their sixth album, We Are Not Your Kind, released that August. The album, the band's first studio effort since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter, spawned the singles "Unsainted," "Solway Firth," "Birth of the Cruel" and "Nero Forte."

Those familiar with Fieri might know the food man's a rock fan. He previously appeared on Rock and Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, and he's even curated rock music compilations under his TV brand.

A Slipknot gig sure sounds like a tasty treat right now. After all, due to the pandemic, the band hasn't been able to tour in over a year. But that's all going to change when Slipknot hit the road again in July.