Slipknot Announce First Batch of 2021 Tour Dates

Slipknot have revealed a slate of tour dates across Europe for summer 2021, as evidenced on the band's official website and in a recent announcement from the group on social media. The band will also be stopping by Mexico and Brazil in December 2021 and Japan in 2022.

But the European trek will be the first time they return to the road in full force since the coronavirus pandemic upended tours worldwide. Seven months ago, Slipknot canceled their summer 2020 plans due to the health crisis, saying they'd reschedule "when everyone's safety can be assured."

See the new dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"Slipknot's summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow … will not be happening," the group explained in a statement from May. "The band looks forward to performing for its fans again."

In July, Slipknot also paused Knotfest at Sea "for the foreseeable future." And, just last week, Knotfest Japan was bumped to 2022. However, in November, the band began teasing 2021 South America Knotfest stops.

Now, it looks like summer 2021 will see the rockers' full touring return.

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor recently looked toward the coming year in Slipknot activities, hinting at more concert dates and even a possible new album.

"The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a) finish up the touring next year, and b) we're thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year," Taylor said (transcription via Blabbermouth) as a guest on the "Good Company" podcast with Scott Bowling.

The masked metal act's sixth studio effort, We Are Not Your Kind, arrived in August 2019.

Slipknot 2021 Tour Dates

July 16 – Moscow, Russia @ Park Live Festival

July 18 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ UPark Festival

July 21 – Bucharest, Romania @ Romexpo

July 22 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock

July 24 – Athens, Greece @ Release Festival

July 28 – Graz, Austria @ Stadhalle

July 29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

July 31 – Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air

Aug. 01 – Malmo, Sweden @ Rock Slap Festival

Aug. 07 – Turku, Finland @ Port of Turku

Aug. 13 – Gdansk, Poland @ Ergo Arena

Aug. 15 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Arena de Geneve

Aug. 19 – Charleville-Mezieres, France @ Festival Cabaret Vert

Dec. 04 – Toluca, Mexico @ Heaven & Hell Metal Fest

Dec. 19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest Brazil

Apr. 09, 2022 – Tokyo, Japan @ Knotfest Japan