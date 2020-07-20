Knotfest At Sea Offer Refunds, Postponed for ‘Foreseeable Future’

Slipknot have announced that their proposed Knotfest at Sea cruise has been postponed "for the foreseeable future," and that refunds are now available.

At one point, 2020 looked so promising. But like many bands, Slipknot have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic shutting down touring options for the year.

Back in May, the group announced that they were canceling all of their 2020 tour dates and that news on the postponement of the Knotfest at Sea cruise would be coming soon. The plan was initially to move the inaugural ocean cruise performance to 2021, but the group has now confirmed that the event is postponed "for the foreseeable future" and that "all currently booked guests will receive a full refund."

"We previously shared that Knotfest at Sea would be postponed from August 2020 to August 2021. Due to unforeseen scheduling factors since then, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Knotfest at Sea for the foreseeable future," the band revealed in their statement. "We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of the Knotfest at Sea community. This decision was not made easily. All currently booked guests will receive a full refund. While there are no immediate plans for Knotfest at Sea, we do hope to get together again in the future. Join the Knotfest at Sea email list to stay in the loop with any future sailings by visiting KnotfestAtSea.com/MailingList."

Though touring for bands is something that is difficult to navigate at the moment, Corey Taylor has previously discussed the band's desire to fulfill a full touring cycle in support of their We Are Not Your Kind album.