A guy on TikTok has posted a video impersonating the way Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan dances onstage, and it's hilarious.

The text on the video reads, "Can't take a Tool fan to the club, they gone be doing this shit." Captioned "doing the Maynard," the clip shows a man standing shirtless in a pair of shorts with something pulled over his head as he sways oddly to the music.

As the beat picks up, his dance moves become increasingly dramatic, but still odd.

If you've ever seen Tool live — which, if you're reading this, chances are you have — you'll know exactly what we're talking about. Watch the TikTok below.

The user who uploaded the video calls himself "Kicker of Elves" on his profile, and aside from his knowledge of Keenan's peculiar stage antics, he's also a guitar player. His very first post is an acoustic cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," which went viral on the social platform in 2020 for... various reasons.