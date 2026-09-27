GWAR Co-Founder Chuck Varga Dead at 68, Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute

GWAR co-founder and former vocalist Chuck “Sexecutioner” Varga has died at the age of 68, following a lengthy battle with cancer. The news was broken by bassist Casey “Beefcake the Mighty” Orr this past Friday (Sept. 25), and many rockers and fans shared tributes to the late musician over the weekend.

Orr’s Announcement of Varga’s Passing

Orr shared the unfortunate news on his official Facebook page, writing: “Chuck Varga has left this earthly realm.”

He continued:

He passed peacefully, his beloved wife Bambi holding his hand. He was one of a kind. As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving. He is most likely being welcomed into Valhalla right now by Brockie and Smooty and all who went before. Raise your glass and tell his tales. Legends never die. Hail Varga! Hail Sexicutioner!

You can see Orr’s post below:

In April of 2026, GWAR launched a “nationwide blood donation campaign in [Varga’s] honor” to help support him during his fight against cancer. Two months later, and as Loudwire reported at the time, GWAR started a fundraiser to help Varga as he faced “mounting expenses amid his ongoing cancer battle.”

Loudwire elaborated:

Bambi, Varga's wife, has had to leave work to be a full-time caretaker for her husband and, in addition to financial assistance with cancer treatments, hospice care, specialized medical equipment and support from a nurse, the funds will also help with maintaining residence in their apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Fans, dubbed Bohabs by GWAR, can purchase a new shirt featuring Varga's artwork and bid on a historic piece of band history — Sexecutioner's stage prop axe.

As of this writing, GWAR’s official website still has the fundraiser up and running; although the axe is sold out, fans can still purchase the t-shirt and make a donation (although it’s unclear where the donations will go now that Varga has passed away).

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends our condolences to Varga’s friends and family, as well as the whole GWAR community.

READ MORE: 13 Metal Christmas Songs NOT to Play in Front of Your Family

Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute to Chuck Varga

Naturally, many fans and fellow rockers have shared tributes to Varga since learning of the news a couple of days ago.

For instance, GWAR rhythmic guitarist Michael “Balsac the Jaws of Death” Derks affectionately shared on Facebook:

Rest peacefully, Chuck Varga. I am in awe at how courageous and graceful you were in facing mortality. In our last conversation, you took on the role of comforter and helped me deal with the grief of losing you while you were still with us. I will cherish that gift for the rest of my life. You are the most deserving person I know to ever be called inspirational. GWAR is truly walking on the shoulders of giants and we will never forget that. I love you, my brother.

Likewise, actor Greg Siebel (Alvin and the Chipmunks, Terror Firmer) posted:

RIP to my fabulous friend and adopted Pa Chuck Varga aka "The Sexecutioner." You were kind, caring, creative beyond measures, deep, sensitive, smart, funny, and most importantly, a loving husband and soulmate to my beautiful Ma Bambi Themermaid. my heart breaks for Bambi and everybody that knew this beautiful gentleman. I'm so happy I got to say goodbye a few months ago, your wet charm, and humor were with you until the very end! I thought I would have one last chance to see you but I'm glad you are no longer in pain. I will always smile when I think about you and I'm so glad that I got to be in your world.

Elsewhere, Barry Ward (Rich Kids on LSD) wrote:

So bummed to find out Chuck Varga died. The Sexecutioner from Gwar. Nicest guy, a creative power house. Friends since 1990 or so. I was visiting Brooklyn often 2018-2020 to see my girl in Bay Ridge and Chuck lived in Bushwick with his lovely wife Bambi. He'd share his Gwar vodka and we laughed it up listening to his Victrola. He was battling cancer and asked me to bring RSO oil from Portland every time I'd visit NY and also send it in the mail which I did. Knowing I could get in trouble (again, especially by mail) but I did it for Chuck and I hope it helped with the pain and extend his life. One of the last texts I got from him he said it wasn't going good. Why I didn't look him up when I was there in June I don't know. Except he had such a positive outlook you'd think there's still plenty of time left. Which isn't always the case. Hug your friends and keep in touch with those you care about. Life's precious and unfair when people like Chuck go early, meanwhile real monsters live way too long. At least he died holding Bambi's hand. RIP Chuck/Sexecutioner.

Finally, one fan shared on Instagram:

Chuck Varga aka The Sexecutioner has passed away today it wasn't the type of news that I was expecting to hear at all today,but I'm truly grateful for the connection that I truly had with him plus I have a few pieces of artwork & signed piece that he personally sent & gave to me that I'll always cherish. I will always remember seeing him in good spirits & I always will picture him that way. Rest in Paradise Sexy we'll miss you here on Earth.

You can see those tributes – and many more – below:

More About Chuck ‘Sexecutioner’ Varga

Varga was born in 1958, and he met future GWAR co-founder Hunter “Techno Destructo” Jackson while the two were attending Virginia Commonwealth University. The pair started a student movie production space called “The Slave Pit,” and eventually (circa 1984), they merged with punk band Death Piggy (which featured Dave Brockie) into – you guessed it – GWAR.

Varga remained in GWAR until around 1997 (making 1995’s Ragnarök his final LP with them). During that time, they received two Grammy Award nominations: one in 1993 for Best Long Form Music Video for their Phallus in Wonderland film and the other in 1996 for Best Metal Performance for “S.F.W.” However, they lost to Annie Lennox and Nine Inch Nails, respectively.

As Deadline explained:

Varga left the Richmond-based band in 1997, relocating to New York City to pursue opportunities in the film, TV and Broadway realms. He would occasionally and intermittently perform with GWAR until 2017. Following his departure from a full-time and permanent position with the band, Varga founded Hyperreal Productions, a costume and set design company.

That said, Varga periodically performed with GWAR after he left (such as in the early 2000s and mid-2010s).

Other GWAR News

GWAR are still set to embark on their late 2026 tour across the U.S. and Canda, with stops in Florida, California, Washington, Pennsylvania and many other places between the end of October and mid-December. Along they way, they’ll be supported by Mac Sabbath, Atomic Rule, Midnight and/or X-Cops.

You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here!

Again, everyone at Loudwire sends our condolences to Varga’s friends and family, as well as the whole GWAR community.

Also, please let us know about your favorite moments and music from Varga’s time in GWAR!