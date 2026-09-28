GWAR Post Moving Tribute to Late Co-Founder Chuck Varga

Though news of Chuck Varga's death was shared over the weekend by GWAR's Beefcake the Mighty, the full band has now issued a moving tribute speaking about the passing of one of their co-founding members.

Varga, who was known in the band as "Sexecutioner," died on Friday (Sept. 25) at the age of 68.

What Did GWAR Say About the Death of Chuck "Sexecutioner" Varga?

Using their Instagram, the band started their tribute by sharing, "There are some losses that hit harder than others."

Their nod to Varga spoke to his "unforgettable presence" and his role in establishing the "larger-than-life mythology, chaos and depravity that would come to define the band."

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The posting came with a carousel of behind the scenes photos featuring Varga both in and out of costume. Their full commentary can be read below:

There are some losses that hit harder than others. The world lost Chuck Varga a few days ago, and GWAR lost one of its own.

Chuck was the Sexecutioner and was one of the founding members of GWAR. He was there when this strange, disgusting, beautiful thing was being born, helping create the world that would become GWAR.

As Sexecutioner, Chuck brought an unforgettable presence to the stage and helped establish the larger-than-life mythology, chaos and depravity that would come to define the band. As one of the visual artists his illustrations and costume design helped establish GWAR’s distinct visual style. He was there at the beginning, and even before when GWAR was struggling to establish what it was going to become. Chuck went on to excel with his scenic artistic talents in movies, theatre and other visual mediums. Sadly, now the Sexecutioner has gone back home to reunite with his Scumdog Brethren Oderus Urungus and Flattus Maximus.

For those of us who knew Chuck, he was more than a character in a monster suit, he was an artist, a vocalist, a true performer and most importantly a brother to everyone in the band. He was one of the people who helped make GWAR possible.

Our hearts go out to Chuck’s loving wife Bambi, his family, his friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Hail Sexecutioner! Hail Chuck Varga!

What Had Previously Been Said By Beefcake the Mighty?

In his own Facebook posting shared last Friday, Beefcake the Mighty offered the following comments:

Chuck Varga has left this earthly realm. He passed peacefully, his beloved wife Bambi holding his hand. He was one of a kind. As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving. He is most likely being welcomed into Valhalla right now by Brockie and Smooty and all who went before. Raise your glass and tell his tales. Legends never die. Hail Varga! Hail Sexicutioner!

More About Chuck "Sexucutioner" Varga

Varga was born in 1958, and he met future GWAR co-founder Hunter “Techno Destructo” Jackson while the two were attending Virginia Commonwealth University. The pair started a student movie production space called “The Slave Pit,” and eventually (circa 1984), they merged with punk band Death Piggy (which featured Dave Brockie) into – you guessed it – GWAR.

Varga remained in GWAR until around 1997 (making 1995’s Ragnarök his final LP with them). During that time, they received two Grammy Award nominations: one in 1993 for Best Long Form Music Video for their Phallus in Wonderland film and the other in 1996 for Best Metal Performance for “S.F.W.” However, they lost to Annie Lennox and Nine Inch Nails, respectively.

The musician eventually left the band in 1997 while relocating to New York to pursue other opportunities in film, TV and on Broadway. Following his time in GWAR, he also founded Hyperreal Productions, a costume and set design company.

See other rockers we've lost in 2026 in the gallery below.