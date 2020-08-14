Halestorm have traditionally done covers EPs between albums, but decided to do a little something different with their Reimagined EP this time around. Even with offering fresh takes on Halestorm songs, they did throw in a cover and what a cover it is as Lzzy Hale's voice takes center stage on a performance of "I Will Always Love You."

The song, originally written and performed by Dolly Parton and taken to new heights in 1992 by Whitney Houston, finds flourishes of both versions within Halestorm's take. Hale captures Parton's vulnerability early within the piano-based cover, but shows the power of Houston's determined vocal later within this version, which you can hear below.

“Over the last decade we’ve been putting out cover EPs in between every original album cycle just for fun," said Hale via social media. "But this time around we decided to shake it up! For our Reimagined EP, we committed to only one cover but filled the rest with reimagined versions of Halestorm songs. I hope you find something in Reimagined that brings you joy and hope in these crazy times we live in!”

The six-song set features fresh version of "I Get Off," "I Miss the Misery," "I Am the Fire" and "Mz. Hyde," while "Break In" is now a duet with Evanescence's Amy Lee joining in. The set is currently available here.

Halestorm, "I Will Always Love You" (Dolly Parton Cover)