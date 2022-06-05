Congrats to Halestorm, who now have their first platinum-selling album courtesy of their 2012 release, The Strange Case Of...

The album was initially released on April 10, 2012, and was their second album following their 2009 self-titled debut. The Strange Case Of... yielded five singles including "Love Bites (So Do I)," "I Miss the Misery," "Freak Like Me," "Here's to Us" and "Mz. Hyde." It also gave the band their first Grammy Award when "Love Bites" was named Best Hard Rock / Metal Performance at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in 2013.

The Strange Case Of ... hit the gold mark for 500,000 certified units on March 8, 2016, and as of June 2, 2022, the album has now been certified for 1 million units by the RIAA.

Upon its initial release The Strange Case Of ... peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but did top the U.S. Hard Rock Albums chart. The album gave the band their first No. 1 Mainstream Rock single with "Freak Like Me," while "Love Bites" and "I Miss the Misery" both topped out at No. 2.

