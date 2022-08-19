Watch Halestorm Play Heavy Cover of Adele’s Huge Hit ‘Hello’

Halestorm have always been a hard rock band, but they've covered just about every genre of music. Now, they've tackled Adele's massive 2015 hit "Hello," and added their rock 'n' roll flavor to it.

The rock quartet just dropped their fifth studio album Back From the Dead in early May, and have toured throughout much of the summer so far in support of it. After wrapping up their run with The Pretty Reckless, Lilith Czar and The Warning last week, Halestorm seemingly cannot stop working, and jumped in a studio to record a heavy rendition of the Adele ballad after a fan requested to see how they'd add a "metal spin" to it.

Adele isn't just known for her emotional breakup songs, but her powerhouse vocals as well — not that this seemed to present much of a challenge for Lzzy Hale, whose own set of pipes have been a staple of Halestorm's sound since they emerged in the 2000s.

Check out the video clip below.

Hale used to sing and play another Adele tune on the piano while on tour, 2011's "Someone Like You." She rotated between covering that and Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" as an introduction to Halestorm's own ballad, "Dear Daughter."

"It's fun to throw those things out there, because I think that no matter what walk of life you come from, or even the fact that it's at a rock show, we can all agree that Adele's awesome, and so is Whitney Houston," Hale told Radio.com in 2018. "And I love looking at, like, the poster child for metal and masculinity staring at me in the front row and just seeing them sing every word."

Halestorm have a handful of festival performances scheduled throughout the fall in addition to a headlining run with New Years Day and The Warning. Get tickets here.

