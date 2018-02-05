Halestorm Reveal New Song ‘Black Vultures’ During Canadian Shows

Halestorm are closing in on the completion of their next studio album and they've begun playing the new song "Black Vultures" at their recent shows.

The clip above was shot in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, but the song has also led off shows in Abbotsford and Lethbridge of late as well. Guitarist Joe Hottinger recently told radio host Eddie Trunk that their new music is the "heaviest stuff we've ever done," and indeed the song definitely falls on the more aggressive side of Halestorm's sound.

Halestorm are currently wrapping up their follow-up to Into the Wild Life, with a mid-2018 release expected. The band has been working with producer Nick Raskulinecz in Nashville, with Lzzy Hale telling Trunk, "Sonically, I think it's going to be the first time that you can actually hear what everybody brings to the table in our band instead of it just being kind of like, 'Oh, okay Lzzy sings and there's something going on in the background.'"

The band is starting the year off on the road with Stone Sour. Dates for the run can be found here.

