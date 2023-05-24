Country Star Ashley McBryde Joins Halestorm on Duet of ‘Terrible Things’
Halestorm on Wednesday (May 24) released a re-do of their song "Terrible Things" that features a duet between Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale and the country singer Ashley McBryde.
The original "Terrible Things" appears on Halestorm's latest, 2022's Back From the Dead. Going further back in Halestorm history, an early clip of the band performing a Creed cover recently emerged. On Tuesday (May 23), Hale spoke on mental health.
Hear the new "Terrible Things" below.
Hale explains, "'Terrible Things' is a song about hope and forgiveness of one's self, and this world we live in. To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I'm so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us!"
The Halestorm leader continues, "I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these 'Terrible Things.'"
McBryde adds, "I've loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember. I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on 'Terrible Things' with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She's a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to."
Halestorm are touring all summer. See the upcoming Halestorm tour dates down under the "Terrible Things" video. Get Halestorm tickets here.
Halestorm feat. Ashley McBryde, "Terrible Things" (Music Video)
Halestorm Summer 2023 Tour Dates
June 2 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
June 3 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
June 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
June 8 – Derby, England @ Download
June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield
June 12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
June 13 – Bochum, Germany @ Ruhrcongress
June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop
June 18 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 21 – Uppsala, Sweden @ Parksnackan
June 22 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
July 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
July 13 – London, Ontario @ Rock the park
July 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval
July 17 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life
July 18 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel
July 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
July 22 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ TBA
July 23 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Quest Arena
July 25 – Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky
July 26 – Idaho, Falls, Id. @ Mountain America
July 29 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Hotel
July 30 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino
Aug. 1 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron
Aug. 2 – Laval, Quebec @ Bell Place
Aug. 3 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun
Aug. 5 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall
Aug. 6 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino
Aug. 9 – W. Allis, Wis. @ Wis. State Fair
Aug. 11 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake
Aug. 12 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Qcasino