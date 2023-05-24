Halestorm on Wednesday (May 24) released a re-do of their song "Terrible Things" that features a duet between Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale and the country singer Ashley McBryde.

The original "Terrible Things" appears on Halestorm's latest, 2022's Back From the Dead. Going further back in Halestorm history, an early clip of the band performing a Creed cover recently emerged. On Tuesday (May 23), Hale spoke on mental health.

Hear the new "Terrible Things" below.

Hale explains, "'Terrible Things' is a song about hope and forgiveness of one's self, and this world we live in. To elevate the heart of this track we asked the baddest woman in Nashville, Ashley McBryde, to lend her incredible voice. I'm so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us!"

The Halestorm leader continues, "I know the message will resonate and inspire you. We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these 'Terrible Things.'"

McBryde adds, "I've loved Halestorm for longer than I can remember. I thought my team was messing with me when they said Lzzy asked if I wanted to sing on 'Terrible Things' with them. But it turns out they were being serious, so of course I said yes. I am so happy to be on this track with Lzzy. She's a phenomenal human being and someone I continue to look up to."

Halestorm are touring all summer. See the upcoming Halestorm tour dates down under the "Terrible Things" video. Get Halestorm tickets here.

Halestorm feat. Ashley McBryde, "Terrible Things" (Music Video)

Halestorm Summer 2023 Tour Dates

June 2 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 3 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

June 8 – Derby, England @ Download

June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield

June 12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 13 – Bochum, Germany @ Ruhrcongress

June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 18 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 21 – Uppsala, Sweden @ Parksnackan

June 22 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

July 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

July 13 – London, Ontario @ Rock the park

July 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval

July 17 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life

July 18 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel

July 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

July 22 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ TBA

July 23 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Quest Arena

July 25 – Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky

July 26 – Idaho, Falls, Id. @ Mountain America

July 29 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Hotel

July 30 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

Aug. 1 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron

Aug. 2 – Laval, Quebec @ Bell Place

Aug. 3 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun

Aug. 5 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

Aug. 6 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 9 – W. Allis, Wis. @ Wis. State Fair

Aug. 11 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake

Aug. 12 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Qcasino