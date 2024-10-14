Halsey Recreates Famous Evanescence Album Cover, Amy Lee Responds

Halsey has offered a visual and musical tribute to one of her bigger influences, Evanescence's Amy Lee, and the singer has responded to her most recent posting.

The pop star is currently in the ramp up to the Oct. 25 release of her latest album, The Great Impersonator. The record comes from a personal place for Halsey, who has incorporated her influences and allowed them to serve as muses for each of the individual songs on the new album.

In the lead up to the record, Halsey has been providing some unique teases, embodying the inspirations for the songs, and she's just shared a photo shoot in which she's emulated the Amy Lee-featuring album cover for Evanescence's Fallen.

What Halsey Had to Say About Amy Lee

In one of two promotional teases, Halsey called Lee "my OG dark rock queen" while displaying her blue-hued album art makeover embodying the look of Amy Lee from the cover. Both Halsey's newly shot homage and the Lee-featuring original album artwork are featured in successive slides, while the third slide is a picture from Halsey's youth playing the violin.

"You can’t really tell but I’m wearing an evanescence tee in the last pic. I wore that shirt into the ground," confesses the singer.

Halsey also posted a second live-action video of herself with the Amy Lee makeover that featured a snippet of the song "Lonely Is the Muse" in the background. The track definitely falls in the vein of what you might expect from Lee.

The Evanescence vocalist caught Halsey's tribute and left a note on the posting, telling the singer, "High compliment coming from you, my dear!" with a black heart emoji.

About Halsey's The Great Impersonator

As stated, the new Halsey album leans into her musical influences for inspirations on the assorted album tracks. Other artists represented on the album include Dolly Parton ("Hometown"), PJ Harvey ("Dog Years"), Kate Bush ("I Never Loved You"), Cher ("Letter to God (1974)"), David Bowie ("Darwinism"), Dolores O'Riordan ("Ego") and Stevie Nicks ("Panic Attack") among others.

The album is due Oct. 25 and is currently available to pre-order through her website.

Halsey, The Great Impersonator Album Trailer