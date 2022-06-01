There are certain songs everyone loves, and when you hear them — even if you are at a hardcore band's concert — you just can't contain yourself. In this case, the song was "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston.

During Turnstile's concert with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu and Truth Cult on May 21 at the Palladium in Worchester, Massachusetts, fans lost their minds when the song came on. Before Turnstile went on stage, the mosh pit was going hard while singing along to the classic song.

You can see fans bobbing their heads and headbanging, then while Whitney sings "and when the night falls, loneliness calls" the crowd gets louder as they sing along. They get even more hype when the chorus hits. The fans' hands go up in the air as they sing along even louder to "oh I wanna dance with somebody, I wanna feel the heat with somebody."

Watch as the mosh pit gets even wilder as the song goes on. The video has been shared over 30,000 times and some of the comments say "well it's because she is [an] amazing beautiful talented and wonderful woman Whitney Houston you always be miss[ed] nobody compared to [you]. " Another commenter said, "I better see you in the fucking pit for Whitney" and tagged a friend while yet another posted, "I absolutely love my metal people, lol!."

It just goes to show that you can mosh to literally any song, Whitney Houston included. Watch the video of fans losing it in the pit over Whitney Houston at a Turnstile concert below.

Watch Hardcore Band's Fans Lose It in the Pit Over Whitney Houston