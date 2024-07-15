The viral "Hawk Tuah Girl" (real name Haliey Welch) has infiltrated every corner of the internet, including anthemic heavy metal. Yes, there's now an original song about the internet's biggest overnight celebrity right now.

The song was uploaded to a YouTube channel (named Hawk Tuah) that was created on June 24. Incredibly, the username was available, so hats off to that quick-thinker.

The song is accompanied by an image of an action movie parody, with Welch's head atop a gun-wielding soldier's body, leaning out of an airborne helicopter with a stream of spit jetting out from her mouth.

Listen to the metal song "Hawk Tuah" further down the page.

Who Is the 'Hawk Tuah Girl'?

Haliey Welch, 21, went viral after a video clip of a June 11, 2024 street interview in Nashville, Tennessee was published. She jokingly offered a response to a question about intimacy and said, "You gotta gi 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang." She and her friend both kept laughing, continuing the joke in the full video, which wasn't seen in the edited clip seen below.

The clip made the rounds across the internet, with some of the biggest influencer accounts sharing the video and boosting its popularity.

Since, Welch, who resides in Belfast, Tennessee, has been interviewed by high-profile media outlets and has even hired a manager. She has been earning money through contracted public appearances and has turned down roles in horror movies as well as appearing on American Idol, according to Hollywood Reporter.

What Type of Metal Does the Song Sound Like?

This metal "Hawk Tuah" song is for fans of party music and classic metal

If you like Manowar, Steel Panther, Sabaton and Electric Callboy's fist-pumping choruses, then you won't be mad that this song is going to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Probably the rest of the week, actually.

As for those lyrics, there's some expectedly crude stuff in here, but there's a lot corny, innocent romance in here too. "She's my Tennessee dream, my soul's delight / With her love, everything feels right." But there's a reason we mentioned Steel Panther and the lyric "slippery banana" is just one of them.

Much like how Welch's viral moment was intended to be an insincere joke, this song below can hopefully be viewed in the same manner, serving as an amusing distraction amid the tumult of daily life.

And, after all, Welch appears to be a kind person who, overnight, became a worldwide celebrity and is dealing with all that comes with the territory.

"Hawk Tuah" — Heavy Metal Song