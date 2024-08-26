6 Heaviest Oasis Songs (Plus One Cover)

It's easy to remember the Beatles-esque melodies that kept them mainstays at alternative radio in the '90s, but Oasis truly had some heavier songs that rocked as well!

Make no mistake about it, Oasis were a rock band through and through. Occasionally on their albums they'd leave us all little reminders of just how raw and raucous they could get. Filled with bravado, attitude and some truly great songs, the brothers Gallagher and their cohorts could compete with any rock band in the land at the height of their fame.

In fact, Noel Gallagher once referred to their debut Definitely, Maybe in an interview with Mojo magazine as "the last great punk album in many aspects."

"We were a punk band with Beatles melodies. We had no effects, barely any equipment, just loads of attitude, 12 cans of Red Stripe and ambition.”

"We were ready to wipe everybody out. I thought Blur, Pulp, The Stone Roses, The La’s, whoever, they were great people and they had one or two great tunes, but we had twelve. However loud they were, we were louder. However fast they were, we were faster. However good they were, we would trump it. They were all great bands, but we were better. It was as simple as that," explained the confident guitarist and songwriter for the group.

So what Oasis songs most displayed their heavy side? Several were B-sides, one was likely the first song some Oasis fans ever heard and just for fun we threw in a bonus cover with the band taking on a metal classic.

Turn It up, rock it out and revisit the heavy side of Oasis in the gallery below.

