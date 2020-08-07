Sebastian Bach, DragonForce + More Fill ‘Heavy Metal’ Pinball Machine Soundtrack

Ever since Sebastian Bach teased that he was recording vocals for a Heavy Metal pinball machine back in March, there's been a buzz about what might be included in the soundtrack. Thanks to a new video preview for the game by Incendium, we now know.

Bach is taking on the title track to the film Heavy Metal, originally sung by Sammy Hagar, and he's doing so with the assistance of Metalocalypse co-creator and Dethklok musician Brendon Small. "We are recording a song from the Heavy Metal soundtrack album which is an album that I love! All I had to do was go to my vinyl library (which is in my studio), put on the record, learn this mother trucker and then lay it down! This is the first pinball machine I have ever done vocals for and I am honored to be a part of this," Bach enthusiastically announced back in March.

The rest of the soundtrack is a mix of classic rockers that were burning up the airwaves when the initial Heavy Metal film debuted and more modern acts showing their blistering metal acumen, all while soundtracking the fast-paced pinball gameplay.

In total, there are 12 songs that have been worked into the pinball machine's soundtrack, with Blue Oyster Cult's "Veteran of the Psychic War," DragonForce's "Cosmic Power of the Infinite Shred Machine," The Night Flight Orchestra's "Midnight Flyer" and Cheap Trick's "I Must Be Dreamin'" leading the way.

You can also hear selections from Soundswitch, Helloween, Justice, Blind Guardian, Edguy, Amorphis and Primal Fear. The full track listing for the soundtrack can be viewed below.

The original art created for the Heavy Metal pinball machine art pays tribute to characters and worlds from Heavy Metal magazine’s storied history. The gameplay revolves around the warrior heroine, Taarna and the undead tailgunner, Nelson. Both will speak for the first time ever in the game, supporting the narrative.

The Heavy Metal pinball machine will be available exclusively from Incendium Online and will commemorate the 300th issue of Heavy Metal, which has been running since 1977. An exclusive variant cover edition of issue 300 will be included with the purchase of every machine.

“Sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and metal collide in this first-ever pinball machine. This is our most ambitious Heavy Metal product yet. We couldn’t be more proud of the result and we’re hugely grateful for the support from Stern Pinball and Heavy Metal in bringing this amazing machine into existence,” said Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium.

“Gamifying the Heavy Metal ethos into this timeless machine is a testament to Incendium’s understanding of Heavy Metal’s vision. I couldn’t be more excited about this product, and all of the other speciality items we have on our upcoming slate.” added Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal.

The limited edition Heavy Metal pinball machine is built to order and will only be available during 2020. Get more info on how to order the machine here and check out a trailer for Heavy Metal pinball revealing the soundtrack below.

Heavy Metal Pinball Machine Soundtrack Reveal

Stern Pinball's Heavy Metal Pinball Machine Soundtrack

1. Blue Oyster Cult - Veteran of the Psychic Wars

2. Soundswitch - Takin a Ride (Heavy Metal)

3. Helloween - World of Fantasy

4. DragonForce - Cosmic Power of the Infinite Shred Machine

5. Justice - Heavy Metal

6. The Night Flight Orchestra - Midnight Flyer

7. Cheap Trick - I Must Be Dreamin’

8. Sebastian Bach feat. Brendon Small - Heavy Metal

9. Blind Guardian - At the Edge of Time

10. Edguy - Space Police

11. Amorphis - Sky Is Mine

12. Primal Fear - Lightyears From Home