Heilung Announce First Full Tour of North America

Pagan folk phenoms Heilung have just announced their first full tour of North America, and the band pledges to plant one tree for every ticket purchased.

Heilung first arrived in North America in early 2020, playing a total of seven shows in a collection of major cities. They returned in October 2021 for a standalone concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and they’ll be back yet again in fall 2022.

"Friends overseas, we were deeply moved by your warm welcome on our first visits in North America,” Heilung writes. “We will return for our 2022 tour beginning in August, to sing, howl and dance with you again. For each person joining the ritual, one tree will be planted."

Heilung’s ritualistic and immersive stage show will hit Atlanta, Ga. first on Aug. 26 and tour North America until Oct. 1 in Dallas, Texas. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab your passes.

Heilung first captivated the world in 2017 with the track “Krigsgaldr,” which has accumulated 29 million plays on YouTube alone. The band also teamed up with gaming company Ninja Theory to score the soundtrack for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Check out the full list of Heilung’s tour dates below.

Heilung 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Aug. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Center

Aug. 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Aug. 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ Meridian Hall

Sept. 03 - Montréal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 06 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 08 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 15 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 20 - Seattle, Ore. @ The Paramount Theatre

Sept. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Sept. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum