It's Hellyeah's time! After opening for Five Finger Death Punch and Volbeat on one of this fall's biggest tours, the veteran rockers are ready to stage their own headlining shows in support of 2014's 'Blood for Blood.'

The group is taking out Devour the Day and Like a Storm on dates that begin Feb. 6 in Las Vegas and continue through March 8 in Atlanta.

“After supporting some great bands for nearly all of 2014, we are excited about being a headliner and bringing you nearly all the music off 'Blood for Blood' live,” says Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul. “We can't wait to see you guys and destroy!!! Cheers, hellions!”

Devour the Day's Joey 'Chicago' Walser adds, "I feel more excited about this tour than any other previous. These are great cities filled with great people. We are honestly so ready to reconnect with our music family."

As stated, Hellyeah will be headlining the shows, allowing them to go deeper into their 'Blood for Blood' album. Meanwhile, Devour the Day will be promoting their 'Time and Pressure' disc and Like a Storm are building toward the release of their upcoming effort, 'Awaken the Fire.' Tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, Dec. 11. Check out Hellyeah's website for ticketing info, VIP packages and additional tour details.

With Hellyeah set to hit the road, they've also teamed with Loudwire for a new contest to help build the buzz for the run. You could win a signed Hellyeah drum head, a signed 'Blood for Blood' CD and a vinyl version of 'Blood for Blood.' In order to enter this contest, simply retweet the announcement by clicking the red button below and follow @hellyeahband and @loudwire. This contest runs through Jan. 10. Best of luck.

Hellyeah / Devour the Day / Like a Storm 2015 U.S. Tour:

2/6 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- Brooklyn Bowl

2/7 -- Reno, Nev. -- Knitting Factory

2/8 -- Sacramento, Calif. -- Ace of Spades

2/10 -- Spokane, Wash. -- Knitting Factory

2/11 -- Boise, Idaho -- Knitting Factory

2/13 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- The Complex - Grand Room

2/14 -- Denver, Colo. -- Summit Music Hall

2/15 -- Wichita, Kan. -- The Cotillion

2/17 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Arvest Bank Theatre / The Midland

2/18 -- Lincoln, Neb. -- The Bourbon Theatre

2/20 -- Columbia, Mo. -- Blue Note

2/21 -- Sioux City, Iowa -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2/22 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- Mill City Nights

2/24 -- Flint, Mich. -- Machine Shop

2/25 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. -- Piere's

2/27 -- Philadelphia. Pa. -- Trocadero

2/28 -- Uncasville, Conn. -- Mohegan Sun

3/1 -- Sayreville, N.J. -- Starland Ballroom

3/3 -- Baltimore, Md. -- Rams Head

3/4 -- Knoxville, Tenn. -- Concourse / The International

3/6 -- Wilmington, N.C. -- Ziggy's By the Sea

3/7 -- Charlotte, N.C. -- Amos' Southend

3/8 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Center Stage

