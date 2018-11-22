Hellyeah to Release Final Album With Vinnie Paul in 2019

For those wondering about the future of Hellyeah, the band revealed in their Thanksgiving message to fans that a new album will arrive in 2019.

Fans may remember that the band was working on a new record at the time of drummer Vinnie Paul's death earlier this year. In their Thanksgiving message, the group stated, "Happy Thanksgiving Hellions!! See you all next year and with a new record that is going to blow you away!!" See the post below.

Shortly after Paul's death, bass player Kyle Sanders told SiriusXM's Jose Mangin that the group had been in the studio. "We're in the middle of huge things right now. This is the last thing you expect to hear. We're in the studio right now, man. We're doing a record, [this is] everything that Vinnie lives for. It's devastating, man," stated Sanders at the time.

He continued, "The music that I'm sitting on right now, it makes me so happy to hear it, to have all the music done. We're doing vocals now, we're like 75 percent done with this record. [The] tour's starting in September, all these festivals [are booked]. We just were on the phone with Vinnie talking about the game plan." Sanders said that things were so far advanced with plans to release the new album and tour that he and Vinnie Paul had already started planning the menus for shows where they could also barbecue.

As for his time with Paul in Hellyeah and their recent work, Sanders added, "Playing bass with that drummer, being the foundation with him in this band, I'm so satisfied with what we've done together. And what we just did on this whole record together. I couldn't be more proud."

Keep an eye out in 2019 as Hellyeah's new album will be released.