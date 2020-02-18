It's on! Hellyeah will be heading back to the concert stage this spring, taking All That Remains, Butcher Babies, Saul and Deepfall with them.

The trek gets underway April 18 in Las Vegas with shows running through Hellyeah's May 23 appearance at the Rocklahoma festival. Rocklahoma isn't the only festival during the run, with the band dropping in on Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple as well, while also participating in the WNOR Lunatic Luau radio festival. See all of the stops listed below.

The trek comes as the band's latest album is seeing a surge behind the track "Oh My God." Hellyeah's Kyle Sanders says, “While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly.”

“We are hitting it HARD this spring and we’re excited it’s with Hellyeah, BB and Saul," adds All That Remains singer Phil Labonte. "We’ll be on the road in the U.S. most of the spring so make sure you get tickets now cause these shows are not to be missed!”

“After a year of writing, Butcher Babies are excited to return to the stages across America. To tour with Hellyeah and All That Remains seems like a natural progression for the band as we’ve been friends for years. We’re elated to finally hit the road with these powerhouses. With an onslaught of new music and our explosive live show, we’re more than ready for a triumphant return," add Butcher Babies.

Meanwhile, Zach Bedsaul of Saul chimes in, “It’s an absolute honor to be apart of a tour with such monumental and inspiring musicians. We’re excited to break down the doors for 2020 and meet every Equal we can."

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 21) at 10AM local time via the band's website.

Hellyeah Spring 2020 Tour

April 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

April 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 24 - E. Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt

April 26 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

April 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

May 1 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ WNOR Lunatic Luau*

May 3 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Epicenter*

May 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buchead Theatre

May 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 7 - Jackson, Miss. @ Hal & Mals

May 9 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

May 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

May 12 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater

May 13 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

May 16 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

May 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 20 - Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom

May 21 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem Hard Rock

May 22 - N, Kansas City, Mo. @ Voodoo Lounge Harrahs

May 23 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

*Hellyeah Only

66 Best Rock Songs of 2019