Helmet Cancel 2024 Tour + Release Candid Statement

Post-hardcore icons Helmet have officially canceled their upcoming North American tour with Local H, providing a candid and honest reason in a public statement.

The logistics of touring have become increasingly complicated in recent year, driven by the overwhelming amount of bands on tour at the same time and economic factors straining chances of profitability.

Throw in the controversial merch cuts venues take from bands and it has every appearance that life as a band on tour has never been more challenging.

Helmet, who last released Left in 2023, have succumbed to these factors, stating, "The cancelation is caused by a mix of significant financial concerns and lower than expected ticket sales which is a common problem for many artists this year."

The band's European tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their third album, Betty, is scheduled to go ahead as planned, however.

See the full statement below.

Lone remaining founder and guitarist/frontman Page Hamilton confesses, "As much as we'd love to be getting back out on the road and playing, this one was not lining up well for us. We're excited about our upcoming November/December European tour which is looking great and we will reconvene in 2025 for more US dates.”

See the affected dates below and view other upcoming Helmet tour dates at the band's website.

Helmet + Local H — Canceled Tour Dates

