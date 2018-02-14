Helmet + Prong Reconnect on 2018 Co-Headlining Tour

Two of metal's most respected acts will spend the month of May together as Helmet and Prong have signed on for a co-headlining run. For the two acts, it's a chance to reconnect years after their start coming up in the New York scene.

"Finally! Helmet and Prong on tour together at last. The circle is now complete," Prong's Tommy Victor said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "From the years of crafting groundbreaking riffage and rhythmical carnage on New York's Lower East Side, to now, the entities still standing that drafted a generation of sonic assault are about to collide. And getting to share a stage with [Helmet's] Page Hamilton, one of the most influential masters in existence, is an honor for me personally. Absolutely perfect."

Hamilton and Victor crossed paths prior when Victor, who was a soundman at CBGB's, helped Helmet secure a residency at the venue. "We will be forever indebted to Prong and couldn’t be happier to have an NYC reunion tour coming up," Hamilton said in a statement.

The tour beings May 3 in Atlanta, heading as far west as Texas and Oklahoma before circling back through the Midwest and wrapping up May 26 in Baltimore at the Maryland Deathfest. See all the dates listed below and look for tickets going on sale this Friday (Feb. 16).

Helmet / Prong 2018 Co-Headlining Tour