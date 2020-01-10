"Heavy is the head that wears the crown of thorns." The pressure is legit and Hollywood Undead have found a way translate that into song on their new single, "Empire."

The track is one of the catchier songs so far from the forthcoming album, New Empire, Vol. 1, which is due on Feb. 14. The group just released their new video for the song which can be viewed at the bottom of this post. They lyrics for the song can be read here:

Feeling like today is the day you better make a move, up and out of the fray you better execute.

Through the city decay, the people watching you, Get the fuck out the way cuz they can get it too.

Lord as your witness, you just don’t need no forgiveness,

Don’t know who is next on your hit list, you just handle your business.

Suicidal I’d say, a bloody tidal wave, don’t give a fuck if they hate you you’re the God that they pray to Heavy is the head that wears the crown of thorns

My empire

My empire I am all alone with my solitary violence, God I want to sleep but I can’t close my eyelids.

Back to the streets cuz we know all the right kids.

built this fucking city on the backs of the white bricks

It’s so fucking cold…

Another death sentence and another sold soul

It’s all I know…

I’m gonna die fast bitch, you can die slow.

I’m a dead man, a fucking dead man walking, I blew my head off but he kept on talking, saw myself die and I kept on watching.

Went straight to heaven but I kept on knocking Heavy is the head that wears the crown of thorns

My empire

My empire I’m a storm without a warning

The black clouds that are forming

I turn the river red

I am deliverance Heavy is the head that wears the crown of thorns

My empire

My empire Lord as your witness, you just don’t need no forgiveness, Don’t know who is next on your hit list, you just handle your business. My empire

My empire Suicidal I’d say, a bloody tidal wave, don’t give a fuck if they hate you you’re the God that they pray to My empire

My empire

"Empire" follows the previously released Hollywood Undead tracks "Already Dead" and "Time Bomb." "This album is our attempt at reimagining Hollywood Undead, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether," says Johnny 3 Tears in a statement. "Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we've made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire."

Get your pre-orders in for Hollywood Undead's New Empire, Vol. 1 right here. The band will start 2020 on the road in Europe before returning stateside in late spring for a number of U.S. festivals. See all their scheduled shows here.

Hollywood Undead, "Empire"