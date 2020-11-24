Hollywood Undead Throwing ‘House Party’ Livestream Next Month

If you've got a New Empire, you really should have a party to celebrate! That's exactly what Hollywood Undead will do next month, teasing the upcoming release of New Empire, Vol. 2 and saluting the early 2020 New Empire, Vol. 1 offering with a livestream bash.

The Hollywood Undead House Party is being described as "a wild, no holds barred, virtual global party event" that's now locked in for a Dec. 18 date, promising the possibility of some special party-crashing guests.

Johnny 3 Tears says, “While we can’t get everyone together in a venue to party, we wanted to do the next best thing and host a night they’ll never forget - but won’t remember the next day.”

The livestream event is being produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents with tickets now on sale with a variety of party-themed packages ranging from standard tickets to merch and party packs, as well as a limited amount of virtual meet & greet packages.

Hollywood Undead have a variety of merch bundle add-ons, with fans able to tack on T-shirts, hoodies, rolling papers, a bandana, a dozen branded red solo cups, two ping pong balls, a deck of cards and even a virtual meet-and-greet.

Early bird prices start at $12.99 and will increase on Dec. 1, so go ahead and make your reservation at www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com. Check out a trailer for the event below.

Hollywood Undead

Hollywood Undead House Party Trailer