Hollywood Undead’s Johnny 3 Tears Issues Solo Single, Announces New Moniker + Album

Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears has built quite a catalog with his band, but the musician is stepping out with a solo single under a new moniker as George Ragan the Dead Son issues his debut track "Heaven Can Wait."

It's a lighter sounding song with deeper and darker overall lyrical content for Ragan, as "Heaven Can Wait" bounces along with a more acoustic guitar-driven vibe. The song appears to come from a personal place as the vocalist lays his soul bare with the confession, "Heaven can wait / It's true / I still need you." Ragan commented, “’Heaven Can Wait’ is about our role here in the world. Why reach for heaven if we can make one ourselves?”

BMG

Helping to set the tone is a Sam Shapiro-directed lyric video that opens with the ominous intro "Chapter 1: Inferno." As the clip evolves we see the musician entering an empty home, packing the belongings while reflecting back to his youth and taking the contents to an oceanside beach for a ceremonial burning. Check out the video in full below.

"Heaven Can Wait" will be featured on George Ragan the Dead Son's debut full-length album, The Abyss, which arrives on May 14 via BMG. You can pre-order the album and pick up the song here.

Speaking about the album, Ragan adds, “The Abyss is a record I’ve been writing my whole life, maybe not musically, but in diaries and on shredded pieces of paper. It’s my story...my search for meaning within myself and everything I found. Good and bad, for better or worse...a search beyond my reflection, and into the great unknown.”

George Ragan The Dead Son, "Heaven Can Wait"

George Ragan the Dead Son, The Abyss Artwork

BMG