How to Stream Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ Horror Film on Demand

One of the byproducts of the pandemic-era movie watching is that films appear to be hitting the secondary market much quicker. Having been released in theaters just last month, you can now catch Foo Fighters' horror film Studio 666 within the comfort of your own home.

The film has now hit streaming outlets and is available to stream or rent via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Redbox and On Demand. Each of the outlets has the film available in HD and standard definition for $19.99 and you can pick the platform of your choosing at this location.

The band made a horror-comedy based upon their experiences recording at a home in Encino, California, which is something they actually did for their Medicine at Midnight album. But this film reimagines that experience as a horrific period in which Dave Grohl meets with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the new album as well as the lives of everyone in the band.

Upon its release, the film debuted at No. 8 during its initial week at the box office. That said, the film generally did receive favorable reviews in advance of hitting theaters, with critics pointing out that the viewing audience's pleasure will probably depend entirely on how you feel about Grohl and the band. One of the critics suggested that the film made good on two things you'd expect from the movie, the killer riffs and the killings. The film also found the band surrounded by several notable celebs as well as a few of their musical pals making cameos.

You can see both the primary and the red-band trailer for the film below. And if you want to check it out further, it's available on demand via the platform of your choosing here.

As for their regular gig, you can look for Foo Fighters back on the concert stage tonight (March 18) as headliners at Lollapalooza Chile. The group will also head up the Lollapalooza Argentina bill in Buenos Aires on Sunday (March 20). See all of their scheduled tour dates here.

Foo Fighters, Studio 666 Trailer

Studio 666 Red Band Trailer