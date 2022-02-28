Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ Flops at Theaters in Its Opening Weekend

Foo Fighters' new comedy-horror film Studio 666 is being called a box office flop after underperforming at North American movie theaters in its opening weekend, as subsequently reported by Box Office Mojo and summarized by Billboard.

Despite being the only new film released in theaters nationwide over the weekend (Feb. 25-27), Studio 666 still came in at No. 8 in total box office receipts with a domestic gross of $1.58 million from its debut on 2,306 movie screens across the country.

Among the Top 10 for the weekend, it debuted behind Uncharted, Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Death on the Nile, Jackass Forever, Sing 2 and Marry Me, but ahead of Cyrano and Scream.

Produced in secret during the pandemic, the BJ McDonnell-directed Studio 666 stars the Foo Fighters plus comedians Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin. In the film, the band is forced to battle a supernatural force within the house where they're recording an album.

Last year, Foo Fighters' bandleader and Nirvana alum Dave Grohl explained the movie's inception. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts," he said, "it was finally time to take it to the next level — a full-length feature horror-comedy film."

He continued, "Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS."

Over the last few weeks, Grohl has shared several entertaining tidbits while promoting the film. He discussed the best way for bands to promote themselves, talked about faking a Foo Fighters breakup, saluted Pantera and paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan.

The Foos released a limited edition Coors Light can in conjunction with the movie. Last year, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. See trailers for Studio 666 below.

Foo Fighters, Studio 666 Trailer

Studio 666 Red Band Trailer