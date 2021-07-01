Hum Drummer Bryan St. Pere Has Died

Hum have revealed that their longtime drummer, Bryan St. Pere, has died at the age of 52.

Writing via their social media pages, the group stated, “It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

Hum initially formed in 1989 in Urbana, Illinois in 1989 with St. Pere taking over on drums not long after their initial start in 1990. He remained with the group through their '90s alt-rock success, which included their biggest hit "Stars" off the 1995 album You'd Prefer an Astronaut.

The band split in 2000, but reunited several times in the years to follow with St. Pere returning multiple times. His most recent stint kicked off in 2015 and he handled drums on their stellar 2020 comeback album Inlet.

No cause of death was given. Loudwire sends our condolences to the members of Hum and to St. Pere's extended family.

Hum, "Stars"

Hum, "Green to Me"