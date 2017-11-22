I Prevail Get Trolled by Kyle Gass in ‘Already Dead’ Video

Look out I Prevail, Tenacious D's Kyle Gass has it out for you. Or at least that's what the band's new video for "Already Dead" would have you believe. Watch the video for the track in the player above.

The Samuel Halleen-directed clip finds Gass in his basement signing in via modem to witness a performance by the band as they rock out against a white backdrop. As he watches the pummeling bass lines ring out, Gass starts off mocking the band in the chat accompanying their performance, getting bolder by the moment. It's not long before he breaks out voodoo dolls of the band members and finds a cause-and-effect action with what's going on onscreen. But will Kyle get his vengeance on the group or will they prevail? Watch to see it all play out.

"We wanted to make a video for "Already Dead" because it gets a great reaction live and is so much fun to play," lead-guitarist Steve Menoian explains. "When Kyle Gass agreed to collaborate with us, it became a bucket list dream come true."

"Already Dead" is featured on the band's Lifelines album and the band continues to tour in support of the disc. They're wrapping up the year on the "Rage on the Stage tour and you can see the remaining stops here.

It's been a banner year for I Prevail as the band recently won the Hard Rock Song of the Year trophy at the 2017 Loudwire Music Awards. The victory came about through fan support of the single "Alone." And while they couldn't be there in person, I Prevail left their mark on the Loudwire Music Awards by premiering a live performance video of "Come and Get It."

