Ice Nine Kills Book Late 2021 Tour With Bad Omens, Currents + Fame on Fire
Ice Nine Kills will release their new album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, in mid-October, followed by a headlining North American tour with Bad Omens, Currents and Fame on Fire.
The 'Hip to Be Scared' tour, based off the name of the latest single from Ice Nine Kills, which features a guest appearance from Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix, will launch Nov. 10, making 18 stops before concluding Dec. 5.
See the list of all the upcoming tour dates below and for tickets, which go on sale on Friday (July 16), head here. 'Psychos Only' fan club members have been granted early 'axe-ess' to tickets and VIP packages effective immediately.
The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood will be released Oct. 15 on Fearless Records and will serve as the sequel to the band's fifth album, 2018's The Silver Scream, which drew inspiration from a number of classic horror movies, as will the forthcoming record.
Ice Nine Kills, Bad Omens, Currents + Fame on Fire 2021 North American Tour Dates
Nov. 10 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Limelight
Nov. 11 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Nov. 12 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville *
Nov. 13 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA **
Nov. 15 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Nov. 16 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Live
Nov. 19 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater
Nov. 20 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Nov. 21 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
Nov. 24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
Nov. 26 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live!
Nov. 27 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater
Nov. 28 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 30 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Dec. 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Fall
Dec. 03 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater
Dec. 04 — Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
Dec. 05 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
*Ice Nine Kills only
** No Bad Omens or Fame on Fire