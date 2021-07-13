Ice Nine Kills will release their new album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, in mid-October, followed by a headlining North American tour with Bad Omens, Currents and Fame on Fire.

The 'Hip to Be Scared' tour, based off the name of the latest single from Ice Nine Kills, which features a guest appearance from Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix, will launch Nov. 10, making 18 stops before concluding Dec. 5.

See the list of all the upcoming tour dates below and for tickets, which go on sale on Friday (July 16), head here. 'Psychos Only' fan club members have been granted early 'axe-ess' to tickets and VIP packages effective immediately.

The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood will be released Oct. 15 on Fearless Records and will serve as the sequel to the band's fifth album, 2018's The Silver Scream, which drew inspiration from a number of classic horror movies, as will the forthcoming record.

Ice Nine Kills, Bad Omens, Currents + Fame on Fire 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 10 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Limelight

Nov. 11 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Nov. 12 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville *

Nov. 13 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA **

Nov. 15 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Nov. 16 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Live

Nov. 19 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

Nov. 20 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Nov. 21 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Nov. 24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Nov. 26 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live!

Nov. 27 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater

Nov. 28 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 30 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Dec. 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Fall

Dec. 03 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

Dec. 04 — Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

Dec. 05 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

*Ice Nine Kills only

** No Bad Omens or Fame on Fire