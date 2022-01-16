Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Releases ‘Dime In My Dryer’ Ahead of New Album

Incubus' Brandon Boyd has released the new track "Dime In My Dryer." The song comes off of his upcoming solo album Echoes and Cocoons, which is set for release on March 11 via Wit Hustle/ The Orchard. You can listen to the "Dime In My Dryer" below.

“It was in the relative silence of a world mostly shut down that I noticed how loud things had been in the before-times,” Boyd explains in a press release. “Not the obvious part of my life that is governed by big sounds and traveling, no, but that chatter or noise that emits from our shared experience as people. All of a sudden it would stop for brief intervals and in those gaps is where I began to see the parts of my life and my general experience that offered more signal and less noise.

"The proverbial dime in my dryer... There it was, spinning around, topsy-turvy, a jumbled load of yesterday's linens, but somewhere in there lurked a tiny metal sphere, clanking and pinging in occasional rhythms, even catig the light periodically and shimmering like winks in the spin cycle, singing out to anyone sitting still enough to hear its song."

Boyd previously released "Pocket Knife" and "Petrichor" ahead of the upcoming album produced by John Congleton, which you can pre-order here.

Brandon Boyd, "Dime In My Dryer"

Loudwire spoke to Boyd in November 2021 about his 10 favorite pieces of album artwork after discovering he created his own artwork for "Pocket Knife."