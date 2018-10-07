In one of the more bizarre incidents seen onstage in some time, Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope attempted to dropkick Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst off the stage during Bizkit's performance at the Rock Allegiance festival Saturday night (Oct. 6).

The incident in question occurred during Limp Bizkit's performance of "Faith" with Durst at the front of the stage and Shaggy 2 Dope getting a running start from the side of the stage, but coming up short on his dropkick attempt and quickly being tackled by security.

"What a pussy," stated Durst, adding, "It's one guy," but then noticing a second person had entered the fight with security. Changing his tune a bit after seeing what was going on, he offered, "Let's give the guy a hand," with that hand being a goodbye wave.

No indication has been given on what caused the incident. Durst does have a history with Insane Clown Posse, working with them on the 2012 cover of AMG's "Bitch Better Have My Money." See the incident from fan-shot video above and via a second angle in the Instagram post below.

Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope Attempts to Kick Fred Durst Off the Stage

Limp Bizkit's Albums Ranked