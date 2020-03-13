Insane Clown Posse have pondered some of the world's great mysteries. While they're still working on figuring out how magnets work, Shaggy 2 Dope claims to have found a solution for helping to stave off becoming infected with the coronavirus: eating dirty snow.

In an Instagram video, the co-frontman stood in front of a deteriorating metal vehicle adorned with a sign that read "dangerous," which was positioned just in front of a small bank of dirt-soiled snow. It's from that same bank of snow that Shaggy 2 Dope clawed away a small piece of winter's debris and readied it for ingestion after freeing the mound in his hand from any rocks.

"Everybody out here sweatin' the coronavirus — the coronavirus, sweatin' the coronavirus... I'm gonna teach you a little trick right now. Everybody wants to go buy the toilet paper, the water, put on the little fucking Michael Jackson masks and whatnot — I'll show you how to defeat the coronavirus. Check it out," he said before claiming a piece of the snow bank for his own. "Good old fashioned dirt snow," he continued, noting, "God made dirt, dirt don't hurt. Pick out the rocks and then it'll build your immune system. That's how you beat the fuckin' system."

Watch the video below.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and has listed the best practices to take to limit the rate of infection among the global populous. Nowhere on their site is there a single mention of dirty snow, much less any potential benefits that could be gained from consuming it. In other words, it is not a recommended practice.

