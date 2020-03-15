Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope made headlines late last week, suggesting that "dirt snow" could ward off coronavirus (It doesn't), and he later ended up in the hospital, but not for the reason you might think.

The musician actually needed a procedure on his neck, but while in the hospital he took the opportunity to hop on social media and even live stream his podcast for a period. Shaggy revealed during the episode that the surgery went well. Sadly, the hospital did not have Faygo, so the musician made do with some Pepsi. See his posts from the hospital below.

While the coronavirus concern spread, Shaggy 2 Dope posted video with his "dirt snow" demonstration, telling viewers, "God made dirt, dirt don't hurt. Pick out the rocks and then it'll build your immune system. That's how you beat the fuckin' system."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and has listed the best practices to take to limit the rate of infection among the global populous. Nowhere on their site is there a single mention of dirty snow, much less any potential benefits that could be gained from consuming it. In other words, it is not a recommended practice.

Shaggy and the Creep Podcast