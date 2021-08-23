Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J Suffering From Heart Failure, Announces Farewell Tour

Insane Clown Posse made a heartfelt announcement onstage at this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos, revealing Violent J has been suffering from heart failure. As a result, ICP will embark on a farewell tour next year, though the duo plan to continue playing one-off shows.

Violent J has noticeably slimmed down over the years. The rapper chose to lose weight after suffering from serious knee issues, which were being exacerbated by his obesity. Though Violent J didn’t reveal the cause of his heart issues, he described his struggle in detail in front of a crowd of Juggalos.

“For those of you that haven’t been to my house, the studio is probably 40 yards from my front door. I noticed walking out to the studio every day, by the time I got to the fucking studio, I was winded,” Violent J says. “Then when I’d walk up to my mailbox, I’d be like, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got to take a break.’ What the fuck’s the problem?”

“We went to the hospital to see what’s going on. They did an ultrasound. The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn’t a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, ‘They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they’ll call you first thing in the morning.’”

He continues, “They called before the birds even woke up and fucking told me to go to the hospital. They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me.”

Violent J underwent multiple procedures to treat Atrial Fibrillation, but continued to experience an irregular heartbeat. “During atrial fibrillation, the heart's two upper chambers (the atria) beat chaotically and irregularly — out of coordination with the two lower chambers (the ventricles) of the heart,” the Mayo Clinic describes. “Atrial fibrillation symptoms often include heart palpitations, shortness of breath and weakness.”

“We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world,” Violent J announced. “We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour. That don’t mean we’re not playing. We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every fucking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan … I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”

We’d like to wish Violent J the very best in his health. Watch ICP’s full talk at the Gathering of the Juggalos above.