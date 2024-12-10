Iron Maiden’s ‘Thank You’ Tribute to Nicko McBrain Might Make You Cry

Iron Maiden have just shared a thank you tribute to longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who officially retired from touring with the band over the weekend.

In a newly released video, the metal legends take fans behind the scenes of McBrain's final show, which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the last stop of The Future Past tour. The beloved 72-year-old drummer is seen walking through backstage halls and toward the stage, where he shares a message with the crew, injecting his usual sense of humor.

"Thank you so very much for all the work you've done for us," he says, "and I'm sure you'll all appreciate it that I hate you all!" The crew rewards him with immediate laughter as McBrain walks off to claim his spot behind the drum kit one last time.

As Dickinson gives a speech from the stage, more behind-the-scenes footage shows the 72-year-old drummer embracing his bandmates and posing for photos. It's clear there are a lot of mixed emotions as facial expressions underscore how much fun they all have being around Nicko — the drummer and Steve Harris even pose for some humorous photos, sticking their hands in one another's faces.

A natural orator, Dickinson gets the crowd fired up as they break into "Nicko!" chants multiple times. "For 42 years, Nicko has been in this band. He was a drummer before I was a singer, he was a pilot before I was a pilot and now, he's not leaving the band, he's just not playing live with us anymore," the singer says before encouraging more roars from the crowd of about 45,000 fans.

McBrain appears to be fighting back tears (and so are we) as he stands up behind the kit, grateful for the recognition.

The band again takes turns hugging their close friend and bandmate, taking in the historic moment, knowing a new chapter of Iron Maiden will soon be unfolding. Since, Harris' British Lion bandmate Simon Dawson has been revealed as the group's new live drummer.

Watch the full video directly below.

Iron Maiden Thank Nicko McBrain

