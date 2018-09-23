Stay gold, Jack White! The musician stepped up to preserve a piece of movie history thanks to a sizable donation. According to The Press-Herald, White contributed $30,000 to help preserve the house from the 1983 film The Outsiders, which will be turned into a museum.

House of Pain's Danny O'Connor (aka "Danny Boy") initiated the effort to preserve the home from the Francis Ford Coppola film, confirming that it was White who came forth with the donation to help restore the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based house.

The film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and helped to further the careers of Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane and Tom Cruise. The Outsiders was based on the S.E. Hinton novel, with the film crew transforming a Tulsa neighborhood into a full-fledged movie set. After the production left town, the "Curtis Brothers House" remained until it was purchased by O'Connor in 2015. To learn more about the proposed museum, head here.

White is currently promoting his Boarding House Reach album and also has a new documentary titled Kneeling at the Anthem DC. Take a look at the trailer below.

Jack White's Kneeling at the Anthem DC Trailer