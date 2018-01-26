In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 26, 2018:

- Jack White's musical plans continue to come into focus. The singer has just released yet another new song from his Boarding House Reach album. Take a listen to "Corporation" here. White has also added a headlining appearance at Cincinnati's Bunbury Festival during the weekend of June 1-3. The music weekend also features Royal Blood, Incubus, Coheed and Cambria, Dropkick Murphys and many more. Get festival details here.

- Just like magic, Mastodon's Brent Hinds appears out of thin air to hawk his new Brent Hinds terror amp in a hilarious new commercial for Orange Amps. Watch the clip here and get more specifics at this location.

- Cattle Decapitation are down a band member. Bassist Derek Engemann has revealed in a social media post that he has exited the band amicably, with plans to focus on Scour as well as his reignited project Cast the Stone. Read his exit statement here.

- Hollywood's "Ultimate Jam Night" will become "Ultimate NAMM Night" this Saturday (Jan. 27), with a special free show at the Anaheim Hilton California C/D ballroom. The special show will feature guest appearances by Richie Kotzen, Corey Glover, Alex Skolnick, dUg Pinnick and Jerry Gaskill, Phil X, Billy Sheehan, Ray Luzier, Clem Burke, the Bulletboys, Jeff Scott Soto, Headcat with David Vincent, Slunt, Damon Fox, Stu Hamm and over 40 other artists. Get more details here.

- They sure do love their rock and metal drummers on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Quicksand's Alan Cage will sit in with the band during the week of Feb. 5-8.

- Dig this! For fans of Brit-punk and an anti-establishment voice, you'll want to check out the latest from The Vile Assembly. The band's new single, "Division of Labour," has arrived and can be heard here.